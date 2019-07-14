Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Yum Brands (YUM) Position By $1.92 Million; Caterpillar (CAT) Sentiment Is 1.04

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Yum Brands (YUM) stake by 0.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp acquired 19,362 shares as Yum Brands (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 4.51 million shares with $449.85 million value, up from 4.49 million last quarter. Yum Brands now has $33.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.46M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 489 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 470 decreased and sold stock positions in Caterpillar Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 365.67 million shares, down from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 21 to 14 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 409 Increased: 357 New Position: 132.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $79.13 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 12.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. for 9,800 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has 7.3% invested in the company for 11.26 million shares. The Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 5.97% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 77,210 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity.

