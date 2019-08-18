Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $63.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Maintains Stake in Carnival (CCL)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK) by 61,043 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,181 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen stated it has 32,785 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce accumulated 0.02% or 21,997 shares. Guardian Trust Co reported 52,481 shares. 19,672 are owned by Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Shell Asset reported 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 186,957 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Comm has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 462,146 shares. Principal Financial Group invested in 569,880 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 145 shares. Bokf Na reported 9,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 482,941 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com. Btc Cap has invested 0.44% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 1832 Asset Management LP owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

