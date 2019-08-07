Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $1.73 Million as Shares Rose; Autus Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Rollins (ROL) by $4.41 Million as Stock Declined

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 20.25 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 107,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 405,958 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Rollins Fell on Wednesday – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rollins: Great Business, But Still Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 37.08 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,440 shares. 189,200 were accumulated by Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc. Lord Abbett Lc has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Glenmede Commerce Na holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advisors owns 0.7% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 38,970 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 28,301 shares. Harding Loevner Lp owns 816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 2,850 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Moreover, Fred Alger Management Inc has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 660 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 8,214 shares. Moreover, Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Federated Pa holds 1,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 3,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 90,921 shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $59.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 6,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.