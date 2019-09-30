Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) by $7.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Position by $17.22 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 1.89M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/04/2018 – Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5B Bond Offering; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – RECORDATI ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL RIGHTS TO CYSTAGON® FROM MYLAN

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 79,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.82M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 1.44 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.13% or 4,420 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,134 shares. Edgemoor Advsr holds 293,473 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 24,506 shares. 14,481 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. 6,155 are held by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Company accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 174,382 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 105,582 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fil reported 2.24M shares. Moreover, Clark Mngmt Group has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cls Invs accumulated 6,174 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 135 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.21 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

