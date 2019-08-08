Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Burns J W & Co Has Upped Waste Mgmt (WM) Holding by $448,977 as Stock Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 917,631 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 20,092 shares to 128,689 shares, valued at $224.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsore.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 45.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, CTRP – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Of Virginia Va holds 1.39% or 101,619 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,819 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Twin Capital Management holds 41,520 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs holds 4,500 shares. Omers Administration Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 980,910 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 103,898 shares stake. Cutter & Company Brokerage accumulated 2,007 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 61,522 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Company owns 3,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 6,675 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 21,694 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc invested in 2,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Gru Incorporated Lc owns 4,230 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management (WM) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.