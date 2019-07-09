Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by $51.61 Million as Stock Rose; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Position by $3.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 573,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.17M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 1.69M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 93.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 140,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 49.69 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 20,092 shares to 128,689 shares, valued at $224.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sponsore by 91,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $822.58 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene, worth $1.01M on Monday, January 28. Su Lisa T sold 50,000 shares worth $1.14M. The insider Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold 34.91 million shares worth $817.85 million.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Cap Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.14% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New York-based Jane Street Grp has invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). California-based Intersect Ltd has invested 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 46,341 shares in its portfolio. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 70,600 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 14,461 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.04% or 5.56 million shares in its portfolio. Adirondack stated it has 300 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 27,270 shares. Wright Serv reported 12,133 shares. Century holds 5.86M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMD’s profit will be $54.08M for 160.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.