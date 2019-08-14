Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $20.25 Million as Shares Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Its Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position by $342,070

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 810,951 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 130,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.43 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 1.04M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Ltd owns 75,001 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 216 shares. Enterprise Corporation invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.25% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 2,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 822 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 106,057 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4.34M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Com holds 788,435 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.6% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eastern Bancorp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,087 shares. 967,660 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 3,143 shares. Addison holds 3,191 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.70 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “September 13th Options Now Available For Autodesk – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsore by 91,199 shares to 335,060 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM).