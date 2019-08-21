Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position By $1.08 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 4,340 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 763,531 shares with $190.68 million value, down from 767,871 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $252.13. About 205,585 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 15.87% above currents $108.53 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $125 target. See Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $130 New Target: $125 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $128 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 539,607 shares to 2.52 million valued at $296.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,571 shares and now owns 1.81 million shares. Sponsore was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 7.68% above currents $252.13 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.95 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 36.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.53. About 94,247 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mellanox Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA’s Earnings Plunged As Expected – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.