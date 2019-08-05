Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding By $8.19 Million; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ONTX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 26. See Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Noble Capital 12.0000

02/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 44,992 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 933,724 shares with $170.36 million value, down from 978,716 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $411.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.48M shares traded or 36.29% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 52,714 shares traded or 56.23% up from the average. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 61.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) And Others; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 15/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Business Highlights and Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE; 01/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.46 million. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 15,571 shares to 1.81 million valued at $200.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sponsore stake by 91,199 shares and now owns 335,060 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 34.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.