Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $5.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 139,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 372,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 512,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 1.66M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 8,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 232,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.36 million, down from 240,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $57.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.82. About 4.23M shares traded or 17.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 45,269 shares to 48,269 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

