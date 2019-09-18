Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed By $7.98 Million Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 74,360 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 1.10M shares with $182.43 million value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $68.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158.11. About 456,155 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 19.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 53,582 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 228,171 shares with $34.12M value, down from 281,753 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 385,711 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 29.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bancorp has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bryn Mawr has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 58,239 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Group reported 16,215 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Communications has invested 0.88% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 35,085 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,500 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 45,698 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Com holds 78,730 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial reported 25,666 shares. Peoples Fincl Services holds 0.48% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Cap has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brookstone Cap holds 0.03% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. 353,498 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Lc.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 9.54% above currents $158.11 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) stake by 12,129 shares to 190,889 valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sponsore stake by 38,090 shares and now owns 373,150 shares. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.42% below currents $146.33 stock price. Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.44 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 83,405 shares to 624,319 valued at $11.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 38,306 shares and now owns 559,218 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

