Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cut Equinix (EQIX) Position; Fmc (FMC) Shorts Decreased By 5.78%

Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) had a decrease of 5.78% in short interest. FMC’s SI was 2.99M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.78% from 3.18 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 3 days are for Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC)’s short sellers to cover FMC’s short positions. The SI to Fmc Corporation’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 1.12 million shares traded or 23.35% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 6.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 65,349 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 890,687 shares with $449.16 million value, down from 956,036 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $581.65. About 255,382 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 839 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 3,591 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,126 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2,341 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,874 are owned by First Personal Service. Synovus Fincl holds 37 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ejf Capital Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 600 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 21,008 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial stated it has 67 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,990 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cipher Cap LP reported 1,545 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1.05 million were reported by Amer Century Cos Inc.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinix expands into Mexico with $175M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel praises new CTO hire at Equinix – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equinix Appoints Justin Dustzadeh as Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $61000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $561.22’s average target is -3.51% below currents $581.65 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 71,681 shares to 1.43 million valued at $195.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 100,104 shares and now owns 392,252 shares. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 22.26 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.