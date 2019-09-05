Susquehanna Positive On Knight-Swift (KNX) with $40.0000 Target; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Position

Susquehanna analyst has initiated coverage with a “Positive” rating on Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) today and set a price target of $40.0000. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 75.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 485,007 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 157,793 shares with $42.05M value, down from 642,800 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Analysts await Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. KNX’s profit will be $89.94 million for 15.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 14.3 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “East Coast Freight Markets Distorted By Dorian Response – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

The stock increased 3.07% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 3.14M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport Acquires Richmond, Va.-Based Truckload Carrier Abilene Motor Express; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $1,271 MLN, UP 368.7%; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 24/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.44; 25/04/2018 – Freight volumes, pricing lift U.S. trucker Knight-Swift’s profit

Among 3 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 18.49% above currents $34.88 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,825 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,432 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 27,370 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 169,148 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.04% or 4,250 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 4,440 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 75,821 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.74 million shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 1.05M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp has 1,667 shares. California-based L & S Advisors has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ftb Advisors has 2,376 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 7,422 shares to 7,446 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alcoa Corp (Put) stake by 42,500 shares and now owns 44,300 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.24% above currents $284.6 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Friday, March 15 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32300 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $312 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.