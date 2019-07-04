Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Old Dominion Freight Line In (Call) (ODFL) Stake By $6.34 Million; Opus Investment Management Has Boosted By $303,000 Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (Call) (ODFL) stake by 108.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 44,000 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (Call) (ODFL)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 84,400 shares with $12.19M value, up from 40,400 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In (Call) now has $12.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 193,439 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 3,000 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 33,750 shares with $3.42 million value, up from 30,750 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. now has $365.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 200 were reported by Department Mb Bankshares N A. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Alps Advisors Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 2,753 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 454 shares. Natixis invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Llc invested in 0.12% or 3,700 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 33,233 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 64,646 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 6.51 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 0.04% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $150 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ODFL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 70,607 shares to 15,293 valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) stake by 2.05 million shares and now owns 4.16M shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Less-Than-Truckload Carriers Are Left Out Of The Weak Volume Conversation – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.