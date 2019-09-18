Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Its Position in Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) by $138.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ctc Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $22.88 Million; Stock Value Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.63M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 9.01M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 4.90 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) by 17,887 shares to 30,052 shares, valued at $579.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALE) by 8,900 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 50,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,586 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.