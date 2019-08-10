Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Stake by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $17.73 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 112,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.82 million shares traded or 91.86% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 11/03/2018 – Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 373,812 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 101,900 shares to 118,500 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CALA) by 221,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $217.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.