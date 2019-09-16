Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed Huntington Bancshares (Put) (HBAN) Position by $490,100; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) Lifted by $668,800

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 651,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31 million, up from 633,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $662.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 310,887 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (Put) (HBAN) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 37,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 373,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 410,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 13.03M shares traded or 43.16% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 138,504 shares stake. 5,878 are owned by Brinker Cap. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 24,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management reported 12,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 216,904 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 336,034 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.01% or 829,813 shares. Aqr Cap Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,268 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has 9,134 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.04% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 244,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 462,310 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 94,014 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 505,485 shares to 446,203 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (Call) (NYSE:FICO) by 29,500 shares to 48,300 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (Put) (NASDAQ:MYL) by 981,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (Call) (NYSE:KSU).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

