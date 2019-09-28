Susquehanna International Group Llp Stake in Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Has Lifted by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Weber Alan W Trimmed Holding in Pcm (PCMI) by $2.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 133.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 29,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 51,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 264,882 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TCO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 9,730 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Service has invested 1.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 600 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 12,071 shares. Lnd & Buildings Management Lc stated it has 1.11 million shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 9,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 44,679 shares. 21,129 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 103,218 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement reported 17,442 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 113,800 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsv Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:GSVC) by 102,700 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 97,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,034 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group (Call).