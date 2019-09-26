Susquehanna International Group Llp Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) Has Decreased by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Holder Advent International Upped Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 14,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 10,477 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $847,000, down from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 284,367 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RP) by 46,200 shares to 95,300 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG) by 57,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (AGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,689 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Hahn Cap Mgmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 451,122 shares. Trexquant LP holds 7,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 551,816 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,268 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 308 shares. Utd Advisers Lc owns 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 30,486 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 726,521 shares. Hm Payson And Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 855,644 were reported by Geode Mngmt Lc. Stone Ridge Asset has 18,818 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

