Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Walmart (Call) (WMT) Position; DE LONGHI SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (DELHF) SI Increased By 7.65%

DE LONGHI SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:DELHF) had an increase of 7.65% in short interest. DELHF’s SI was 88,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.65% from 82,300 shares previously. It closed at $21.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 43,300 shares as Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 2.32M shares with $226.16M value, up from 2.28 million last quarter. Walmart Inc (Call) now has $316.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – WALMART, POSTMATES IN PACT FOR ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY

De'Longhi S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes small appliances for food preparation and cooking, domestic cleaning and ironing, and air conditioning; and portable heaters. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Europe, APA, and MEIA. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers coffee machines, personal care products, household products, and watches, as well as electronic household solutions for the kitchen, ironing, and baby care sectors.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 6.73% above currents $110.83 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 16. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 17.