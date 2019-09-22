Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Stake in Columbus Mckinnon N Y (Call) (CMCO) by $463,300; Bristol (BMY) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $2.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (Call) (CMCO) by 185.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 17,400 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730,000, up from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 316,083 shares traded or 125.87% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 58,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 80,808 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 139,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 191,145 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 458,391 shares. Nadler Grp accumulated 5,363 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 11,940 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Lc holds 2,318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 168,600 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.01M shares. The New York-based Family Management has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabalex Llc invested 1.77% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Telemus Capital Lc owns 20,435 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Schulhoff & has invested 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). London Of Virginia invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Farr Miller Washington Dc reported 2.17% stake.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 30,123 shares to 54,639 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 214,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Amoco Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 133,700 shares to 143,400 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 94,156 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 18,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 434,283 shares. Wedge L LP Nc holds 11,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 367,527 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 32,617 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Citigroup has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 35,081 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Walthausen And Com invested 1.64% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Parametric Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 18,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap reported 168,565 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).