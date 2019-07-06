Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Position in Qep Res (Call) (QEP) as Market Valuation Declined; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Boosted Position by $1.59 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (Call) (QEP) by 115.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 103,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 4.24M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,826 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.07 million, up from 152,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42,500 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,882 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Prices Rise on Production Cut Extension, Trade Truce – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington National Bank & Trust reported 537 shares stake. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Signature Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Markston Ltd Liability reported 25,118 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com holds 82,752 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First United Natl Bank holds 0.31% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association reported 737,828 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 6.02M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. National Registered Advisor has 7,210 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Co Ca has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,668 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 398 shares. Ranger Management Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 675 shares. Stephens Ar has 32,923 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 610,487 shares. Stanley has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Agreements to Sell Natural Gas Assets In Southwest Wyoming for $777.5 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2017. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles B. Stanley to Retire from QEP Resources; Timothy J. Cutt Named President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (Put) (NYSE:INGR) by 31,100 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 152,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,516 shares, and cut its stake in Mesabi Tr (Call) (NYSE:MSB).