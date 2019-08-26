Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Position in Mettler Toledo International (Call) (MTD) by $2.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $971,544

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (Call) (MTD) by 43.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $20.84 during the last trading session, reaching $642.84. About 224,319 shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 51,973 shares. 2,948 are owned by Advisors Asset Inc. Vanguard Grp holds 2.74 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications, a Japan-based fund reported 1,754 shares. Harvey Co Limited Liability Corp holds 2.29% or 18,463 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.03% stake. 2,500 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 102,648 shares. Voloridge Management Limited accumulated 606 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 384,994 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pension Ser holds 0.09% or 31,424 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14,897 shares. Blair William Company Il has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,436 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 839,526 shares to 475,474 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,041 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.53% or 92,333 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 74,414 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 0.88% or 97,133 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Group has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Carolina-based Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Ltd Liability reported 24,286 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 2.92% stake. Great Lakes Lc reported 231,890 shares stake. 137,495 were accumulated by Linscomb & Williams. James Invest Rech holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 532,223 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp reported 25,164 shares stake. Hilton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company holds 298,823 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Lc has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fagan Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.