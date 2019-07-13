Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Calithera Biosciences (Call) (CALA) Position By $1.33 Million; Blue Edge Capital Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position By $732.91 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 27.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,826 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 9,928 shares with $1.90 billion value, down from 13,754 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $240.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Calithera Biosciences Inc (Call) (CALA) stake by 2145.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 221,000 shares as Calithera Biosciences Inc (Call) (CALA)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 231,300 shares with $1.56M value, up from 10,300 last quarter. Calithera Biosciences Inc (Call) now has $167.17 million valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 197,072 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) stake by 50,212 shares to 82,762 valued at $6.60B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P 500 Value (IVE) stake by 6,730 shares and now owns 19,262 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) was raised too.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 21,032 were accumulated by Leuthold Group Lc. Smith Moore And invested in 0.43% or 9,325 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,327 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt accumulated 16,846 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.49% stake. Brighton Jones Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plante Moran Advsrs holds 0.32% or 5,337 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,400 shares. Yorktown Management & holds 11,000 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rampart Invest Management Com Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,248 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 17,682 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 129,411 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (Call) (QTEC) stake by 23,100 shares to 4,100 valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 4,035 shares and now owns 1,565 shares. Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: IRWD,AGN,IQV,CALA – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calithera Biosciences prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calithera +13% premarket on positive telaglenastat data – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: MLNT, CALA, MYOS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.