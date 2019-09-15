Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised By $409,248 Its Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB)

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) stake by 48.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 136,416 shares as Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)’s stock declined 56.46%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 416,416 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals now has $340.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 845,161 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA

Among 3 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has GBX 8100 highest and GBX 5400 lowest target. GBX 6766.67’s average target is 7.96% above currents GBX 6268 stock price. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 48 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of RB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Tuesday, May 7 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. See Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7200.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7700.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6500.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 9000.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 5900.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6600.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 6800.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 8000.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

Among 2 analysts covering Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $14’s average target is 354.55% above currents $3.08 stock price. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 19,219 shares to 10,381 valued at $994,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Juniper Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 200,700 shares and now owns 228,600 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Represents Good Entry Opportunity At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Triangle drugmaker looks to rebound with estimated $2 billion global market for new drug – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KalVista: An Early Stage Company Doing Things The Right Way – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 1,000 shares. State Bank Of Mellon owns 452,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 818,233 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 43,590 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 6.69 million shares. 645,583 are owned by Emory University. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 14,777 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 608,316 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 36,867 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 43,755 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 234,898 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gp reported 70,018 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group, Japan-based fund reported 697 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability reported 130,300 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,710 activity. $10,710 worth of stock was bought by ASELAGE STEVE on Wednesday, May 22.

More recent Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) news were published by: Theadvocate.com which released: “Check out the projected starters for District 6-1A football teams – The Advocate” on August 17, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Former P&G executive to help guide rival firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Reckitt, Indivior Surge as Opioid Cloud Lifts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 44.46 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 31.47 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock decreased 2.32% or GBX 149 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6268. About 1.20M shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.