Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised By $10.80 Million Its Entergy New (Call) (ETR) Position; LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SH (LTCCF) Shorts Increased By 1184%

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Entergy Corp New (Call) (ETR) stake by 58.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 113,700 shares as Entergy Corp New (Call) (ETR)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 306,600 shares with $29.32 million value, up from 192,900 last quarter. Entergy Corp New (Call) now has $20.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 960,478 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10900 target in Friday, June 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entergy Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Utility Stocks Hitting New Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entergy Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity. Marsh Andrew S sold $705,120 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability accumulated 20,091 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,027 shares. Reilly Ltd Com reported 1,695 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 296,745 shares stake. Kwmg Limited Co stated it has 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Inv Services Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,168 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 27,298 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 17,586 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Usa Fin Portformulas Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.05% or 211,948 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 0.23% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 3,116 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lsv Asset Management reported 5.69M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

