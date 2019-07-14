Susquehanna International Group Llp Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (Put) (GGAL) Has Decreased by $662,500 as Stock Declined; As Spartan Motors (SPAR) Market Value Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (Put) (GGAL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,100 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 495,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 560,518 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 41,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,577 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 591,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 123,288 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 – $0.64; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Shareholder and Court Approval of Arrangement; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Arrangement; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC SPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.61, REV VIEW $811.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $42M

