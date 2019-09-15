Susquehanna International Group Llp Position in Gray Television (Put) (GTN) Has Increased by $640,000 as Share Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased by $929,190 Its Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (Put) (GTN) by 67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 59,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 1.44 million shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $123.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 40,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,361 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 1.35 million shares. Springowl Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Petrus Com Lta holds 0.06% or 20,230 shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital invested in 657,151 shares. Axa owns 207,600 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 126,292 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.76 million shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Fincl Group invested in 33,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 25,186 shares. D E Shaw has 10,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,579 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J. HOWELL HILTON H JR had bought 1,300 shares worth $20,137.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway New Class B (BRKB) by 3,630 shares to 11,555 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).