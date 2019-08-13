Susquehanna International Group Llp Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Adams Asset Advisors Increases Position in Schweitzer (SWM)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 75.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 29,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 9,381 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 272,071 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 38,947 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 3.33 million shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 32,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 25,350 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Prudential Finance stated it has 145,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 6,916 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 82,427 shares. Morgan Stanley has 117,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas Management Corp has invested 0.55% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,600 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 16 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 154,241 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 1.25M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 82,147 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $78.97 million for 13.43 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 133,200 shares to 428,700 shares, valued at $149.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 65,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $344,370 activity. Dockman William C. bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210.