Susquehanna International Group Llp Position in Century Alum Co (CENX) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined While Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 88,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 90,439 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $625,000, down from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 669,188 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 08/03/2018 – Bess expects Century Aluminum will be able to bring its Kentucky plant from 40 percent of capacity to 100 percent; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Company Lauds Implementation of Broad Relief by President Trump; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323.65M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 1.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold CENX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.77% more from 46.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 40,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 19,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.17 million shares stake. Invesco holds 0% or 686,074 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 7.42 million shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Adage Ltd Co stated it has 300,000 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,474 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 21,421 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc owns 14,099 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 234,319 shares.

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 66,100 shares to 122,200 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (Call) (NYSE:TSS) by 237,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:EAT).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 41,720 shares to 251,456 shares, valued at $171.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 841,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa accumulated 4,683 shares. Capital Ww Invsts holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 11.83 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 241,394 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 4,775 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Barclays Public Limited reported 520,327 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Trust Advsrs LP invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 30 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 8,856 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.74M were reported by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. 4,580 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company has invested 0.55% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 71,151 shares.