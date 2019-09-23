Susquehanna International Group Llp Maintains Holding in Autozone (Put) (AZO); First Eagle Investment Management Has Increased Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position by $3.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 114,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 22.29 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617.06 million, up from 22.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 115,266 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (AZO) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 254,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279.49M, up from 218,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $1155.37. About 200,660 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

