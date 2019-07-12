Susquehanna International Group Llp Lowered Its Holding in Verisign (Call) (VRSN) as Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Cut Position by $1.64 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (Call) (VRSN) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 178,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Verisign Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 335,581 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc (Put) by 111,500 shares to 121,400 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (Call) (NYSE:GLOP) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64M for 46.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 292,781 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 83,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.