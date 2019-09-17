Susquehanna International Group Llp Lowered Acacia Resh (Call) (ACTG) Holding as Shares Declined; Hourglass Capital Has Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $2.63 Million; Share Price Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 198.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 56,426 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, up from 18,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 2.30M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Acacia Resh Corp (Call) (ACTG) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 159,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.71% . The institutional investor held 48,800 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144,000, down from 208,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Acacia Resh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 99,649 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has declined 24.59% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 29/05/2018 – ACACIA ALLEGES PRESS SENT THREATENING LETTER TO BOARD MEMBER; 04/05/2018 – SIDUS, BLR FILE PROXY FOR THEIR TWO NOMINEES TO ACACIA BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research: ‘Hedge Funds and Their Nominees…Have No Plan at All’; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: ACACIA BOARD SEAT OFFER TO TOBIA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 03/04/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Respond to Unilateral Director Appointments by Acacia Research Corp; 21/03/2018 – Sidus Investment Management, BLR Partners: ‘Acacia’s Response Conspicuously Fails to Address the Paramount Issue of Concern to Most Stockholders’; 25/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH SAYS WILLING TO ADD ALFRED TOBIA TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rocky Mountain Advisers invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,605 shares. Moreover, Accredited has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,960 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 628 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 0.85% or 13,950 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 3,807 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Diligent Ltd Company owns 3,538 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv owns 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 18,712 shares. Asset One reported 436,494 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,105 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 115,420 shares to 117,440 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,555 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (Put) (NYSE:TKC) by 74,700 shares to 97,600 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (Call) (NYSE:NEP) by 105,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold ACTG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 1.49% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,883 shares. Dalton Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 21,672 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. 33,831 are owned by Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp. Baillie Gifford & Com holds 365,820 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc owns 10,685 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 36,358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 32,326 shares stake. Axa invested in 0% or 25,854 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Citadel Ltd reported 18,771 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Gp has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Voya Investment Llc holds 25,362 shares.