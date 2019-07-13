Susquehanna International Group Llp Lifted Its Lhc Group (Call) (LHCG) Position by $8.06 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (Call) (LHCG) by 53.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 73,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41 million, up from 137,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 267,289 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group and Geisinger announce definitive agreement for home health and hospice joint venture – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LHC Group’s (LHCG) CEO Keith Myers on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group’s latest CMS Star ratings continue to set the standard for high quality and patient satisfaction – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valvoline Inc. (VVV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 537,300 shares to 292,400 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (Put) (NYSE:DKS) by 310,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Sts Gasoline Fd Lp (Call) (UGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 0.31% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 290,356 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 27,015 shares. 13,615 were reported by Zacks Mngmt. 78,532 were reported by Legal & General Group Public Ltd. Moreover, Cypress Llc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 35 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 35,058 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 33 shares. 301,866 are owned by Century Companies. Tributary Cap Ltd Llc holds 288,705 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 136,105 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,797 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.1% or 2,707 shares. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,375 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Co invested in 0.49% or 15,386 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,671 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Lc has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,536 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust owns 115,739 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Prospector Partners Ltd Liability reported 57,941 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 23,819 shares. 58,729 are held by Private Trust Na. Summit Fin Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,092 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.19% or 41,869 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Art Limited Liability stated it has 14,410 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Reaves W H holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,650 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.