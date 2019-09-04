Susquehanna International Group Llp Increases Stake in Valmont Inds (Call) (VMI); As Cae (CAE) Stock Rose, Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 398.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 484,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 606,691 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 121,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 100,704 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (Call) (VMI) by 90.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 93,507 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 55,775 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 6,123 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 133,784 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 3,487 shares. 35,811 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Alliancebernstein LP reported 37,309 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Sei Invests holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 10,427 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest has invested 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 4,350 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,401 shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt owns 54,300 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,070 shares to 4,030 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (LQD) by 181,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Adr (NYSE:FLY) by 171,800 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 378,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,702 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).