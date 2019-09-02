Susquehanna International Group Llp Increased Its Blucora (Call) (BCOR) Holding by $495,000; Agf Investments America Lifted Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Blucora Inc (Call) (BCOR) by 159.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Blucora Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 192,561 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q REV. $206.0M, EST. $196.0M; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 29,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 76,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 583,100 shares to 930,700 shares, valued at $178.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 458,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR).