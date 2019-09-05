Susquehanna International Group Llp Increased Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) Stake; Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Position By $1.01 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) stake by 0.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 2,800 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 465,600 shares with $74.38 million value, up from 462,800 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In (Call) now has $75.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 568,500 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 9,664 shares as Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)’s stock rose 0.02%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 241,930 shares with $25.34 million value, down from 251,594 last quarter. Kaiser Aluminum Corp now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 49,438 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.59 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) stake by 91,103 shares to 365,431 valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 223,460 shares and now owns 667,270 shares. Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 282,022 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 100,524 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Reilly Limited Liability owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas invested in 0.79% or 74,649 shares. 317,334 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Walthausen Limited Liability has 0.47% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 131,560 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 6,021 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 116,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). 4,288 are owned by First Tru Limited Partnership. Third Avenue Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 40,819 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is -0.48% below currents $173 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (Call) (NYSE:CNI) stake by 3,700 shares to 39,300 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coupa Software Inc (Put) stake by 91,600 shares and now owns 122,600 shares. Cogent Communications Hldgs (Call) (NASDAQ:CCOI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 7,139 shares. Bragg Financial Inc invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 238,268 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com owns 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,864 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natixis stated it has 6,735 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 11,355 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd invested in 0.06% or 8,269 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 240 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 37.57M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,075 shares. Monetary Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 18,000 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,350 shares.

