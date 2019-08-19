Susquehanna International Group Llp Holds Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (CHKP); As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $36.82 Million Its Holding

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 995,279 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (CHKP) by 68.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 19,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 183,108 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants holds 0.1% or 29,561 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership owns 0.87% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 174,615 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 203,076 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 4,060 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.04% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 70,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8.01 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 137,180 shares. Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 303 shares. Moreover, Cetera Lc has 0.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Btc Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 44,994 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 24,163 shares. American Century reported 0.1% stake. 57,500 are held by Knott David M.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Introduces Record Breaking Security Gateways – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.