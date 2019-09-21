Susquehanna International Group Llp Holds Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Put) (VRTX); As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Cypress Capital Management Increased by $5.30 Million Its Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (VRTX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 236,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.37M, up from 225,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 1.18 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 168.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 63,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,350 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 37,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,365 shares to 75,742 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 88,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,905 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 23,586 shares to 72,264 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 23,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (Put) (NYSE:BLL).

