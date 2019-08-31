Susquehanna International Group Llp Holding in Acceleron Pharma (Put) (XLRN) Has Upped by $713,000; Metlife (MET) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.26 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (Put) (XLRN) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 104,254 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 30,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 41,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 132,433 shares to 51,467 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 2.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,509 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40,637 shares to 45,406 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 67,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

