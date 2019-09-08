Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Upped Its Quanta Svcs (Call) (PWR) Holding by $2.49 Million; Schaller Investment Group Boosted Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (Call) (PWR) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 135,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 642,154 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 188,400 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:BAX) by 228,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (Put) (NYSE:PPG).

More important recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). North Carolina-based Cardinal Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 54,488 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Personal Fin has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 20 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 2,017 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 3,668 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 1.77 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 5,252 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.