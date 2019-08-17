Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Upped Its Encana (Put) (ECA) Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Consulta LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $31.40 Million

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 108,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 469,348 shares to 413,152 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.