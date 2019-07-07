Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Upped Ericsson (Call) (ERIC) Position; Viavi Solutions (VIAV) SI Decreased By 3.3%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) had a decrease of 3.3% in short interest. VIAV’s SI was 8.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.3% from 9.03 million shares previously. With 3.48 million avg volume, 3 days are for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s short sellers to cover VIAV’s short positions. The SI to Viavi Solutions Inc’s float is 3.85%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 1.25 million shares traded. Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has risen 34.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAV News: 03/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND IN SEPTEMBER QTR, EXPECT VERY STRONG FIRST HALF FISCAL YEAR 2019 3D SENSING BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions Sees 4Q Rev $243M-$267M; 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 07/03/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS – COLLABORATION WITH MICROSEMI FOR FLEXIBLE OPTICAL NETWORKING TECHNOLOGIES NEEDED TO MEET DEMANDS OF 5G NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023; 16/03/2018 – VIAVI ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF COBHAM AVCOMM AND WIRELESS TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESSES ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Viavi Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAV); 03/05/2018 – Viavi Solutions 3Q Rev $219.4M

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Ericsson (Call) (ERIC) stake by 461.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 169,800 shares as Ericsson (Call) (ERIC)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 206,600 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 36,800 last quarter. Ericsson (Call) now has $31.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 4.79 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) stake by 33,000 shares to 397,200 valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 5.36 million shares and now owns 135,651 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

