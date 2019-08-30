Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed State Str (Call) (STT) Holding; FS Bancorp Has 1.4 Sentiment

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased State Str Corp (Call) (STT) stake by 46.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 255,000 shares as State Str Corp (Call) (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 289,500 shares with $19.05M value, down from 544,500 last quarter. State Str Corp (Call) now has $18.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 457,245 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold positions in FS Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.09 million shares, up from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding FS Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 1,777 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) has declined 20.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $216.05 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. for 96,517 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 201,573 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.75% invested in the company for 21,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,385 shares.

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 26.72% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.61 million for 8.18 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $54,315 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick on Friday, August 2.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased The Trade Desk Inc (Call) stake by 266,900 shares to 647,000 valued at $128.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) stake by 282,200 shares and now owns 366,100 shares. Shell Midstream Partners LP (Call) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $61.83’s average target is 20.55% above currents $51.29 stock price. State Street had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of STT in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6900 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of STT in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Monday, July 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21.