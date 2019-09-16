Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed Sempra Energy (Put) (SRE) Holding by $17.17 Million; Share Price Rose; Carret Asset Management Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $955,792

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (Put) (SRE) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 125,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 26,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Sempra Energy (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 1.30 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct)

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,808 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.43M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 31,299 shares to 7,486 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 17,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 1,857 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 34,629 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co reported 1,540 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 14,387 shares. Comm Bancorp reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.15% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,577 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Co has invested 1.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 1,320 shares. Miller Howard stated it has 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Coastline Trust accumulated 1,300 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Osterweis Capital Mgmt invested 0.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 161,109 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 70,593 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 191,937 shares. American Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 85,348 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,746 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 36,557 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1.47M shares. Miller Howard New York reported 0.23% stake. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gotham Asset Lc has 9,728 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 3,961 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 527 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has 23,581 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. 102,731 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (Put) (NYSE:PSX) by 46,000 shares to 780,200 shares, valued at $72.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 530,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK).