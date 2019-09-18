Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Macys (M) Position by $3.26 Million; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holder Stadium Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.96 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 155,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.86M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 5.89M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 34,880 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 1.24 million shares to 431,200 shares, valued at $36.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (Call) (SCHH) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (Call) (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 181,827 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 32,058 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1,483 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 33,495 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 15,244 shares. Banc Funds Ltd stated it has 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Amer And Mgmt has invested 0.66% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 116,882 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.5% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 2,408 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 6,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Interest Grp has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 15,570 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 11,789 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $24.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Hogan Michael bought $21,630. The insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. Another trade for 580 shares valued at $9,193 was bought by Menon Deepak. $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by St John Scott. Another trade for 1,702 shares valued at $19,964 was made by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. Shares for $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II.

