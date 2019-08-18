Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) (FMX) Holding; Avaya Holdings (AVYA) SI Increased By 10.43%

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. AVYA’s SI was 11.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 10.68 million shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 8 days are for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s short sellers to cover AVYA’s short positions. The SI to Avaya Holdings Corp’s float is 10.79%. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 62.24% up from the average. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 20/03/2018 – Avaya Launches Cloud Master Agent Program; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Company NA Buys Into Avaya Holdings; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTION – Avaya Announces New Smart Desktop Devices for the Hospitality Industry; 23/04/2018 – Avaya Receives Channel Influencer Award From Channel Partners; 17/04/2018 – Florius Delivers Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Avaya and Dimension Data; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Management Buys 3.2% of Avaya Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Pro Football’s Draft Event Powered by Avaya’s Unified Communications; 24/04/2018 – Avaya and Afiniti Partner to Bring Unique and Proven, Al-Driven Behavioral Pairing to the Contact Center; 23/04/2018 – Avaya Cloud Solutions Now Available Through Intelisys With Avaya Master Agent Program; 23/04/2018 – Avaya Cloud Solutions Now Available Through lntelisys With Avaya Master Agent Program

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) (FMX) stake by 108.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 10,000 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) (FMX)’s stock declined 7.11%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 19,200 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 9,200 last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano S (Put) now has $158.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 324,104 shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding firm which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

More notable recent Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avaya +12% on strategic alternative talks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Avaya’s Stock Jumped 14% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avaya Holdings Q3 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Avaya Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Avaya (AVYA) Back ‘In-Play’ Amid Share Collapse – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.