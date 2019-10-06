Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised By $1.14 Million Its B & G Foods New (BGS) Position; Inspired Entertainment (INSE) SI Decreased By 16.01%

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) stake by 21.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 56,963 shares as B & G Foods Inc New (BGS)’s stock declined 28.40%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 323,063 shares with $6.72 million value, up from 266,100 last quarter. B & G Foods Inc New now has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.26M shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) had a decrease of 16.01% in short interest. INSE’s SI was 38,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.01% from 45,600 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)’s short sellers to cover INSE’s short positions. The SI to Inspired Entertainment Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 3,909 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 19.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical INSE News: 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 17/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 32.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – Inspired Announces Appointment Of Brooks Pierce As Senior Vice President, North America; 10/05/2018 – Awm Investment Company Buys 4.6% of Inspired Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC – AGREEMENT WITH NOVOMATIC EXTENDS TO 2022; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Announces Management Changes; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment: Office to Consist of Lorne Weil, Brooks Pierce, Daniel Silvers, Stewart Baker; 09/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 21/05/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT-POSSIBLE LITTLE/NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO ADJ. EBITDA IN FISCAL 2019 AS TIMING OF BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION IMPLEMENTATION UNCERTAIN

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company has market cap of $163.38 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Service Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. It currently has negative earnings. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of services and products through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

More notable recent Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Suggests It’s 49% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Inspired Announces Partnership With Hockey Legend Jaromir JÃ¡gr – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Inspired Completes Acquisition Of Novomatic UK’s Gaming Technology Group – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Inspired Secures Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of NTG – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inspired Signs Exclusive Worldwide Virtual Sports License With NFL Alumni – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (Put) (NYSE:OAS) stake by 302,200 shares to 109,200 valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Revlon Inc (Put) (NYSE:REV) stake by 102,500 shares and now owns 71,900 shares. Inphi Corp (Put) (NYSE:IPHI) was reduced too.