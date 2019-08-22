Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Raised Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake; Mercury Systems Has 1.47 Sentiment

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 112 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 76 sold and decreased their stock positions in Mercury Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 44.99 million shares, down from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mercury Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 71 Increased: 66 New Position: 46.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) stake by 327.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 96,314 shares as Amerigas Partners LP (APU)’s stock declined 6.05%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 125,714 shares with $3.88M value, up from 29,400 last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84M shares traded or 143.76% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 458,714 shares to 75,347 valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 80,632 shares and now owns 2,868 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 400 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.39% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 122,716 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.01% or 33,643 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 19,827 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6 shares. Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 0% or 930 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 116,477 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis has invested 0.06% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.2% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 283,463 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,952 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Kings Point Management reported 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Lc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Kistler stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. It has a 91.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 401,508 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. for 229,794 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc owns 23,433 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 48,799 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 406,730 shares.