Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Its Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Position; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) stake by 59.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 41,500 shares as Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 28,300 shares with $659,000 value, down from 69,800 last quarter. Genesis Energy LP (Put) now has $2.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 147,836 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 30/04/2018 – New Phase 4 OSCAR Trial Data Showed that Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2.5% Decreased Acne Lesions; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show; 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel

Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 108 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 103 sold and reduced stakes in Myriad Genetics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 76.62 million shares, up from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Myriad Genetics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16M for 38.82 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genesis Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity. SIMS RYAN S had bought 4,000 shares worth $84,000 on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrades Genesis Energy LP (GEL) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA grants final approval for Metrogel-Vaginal Gel ANDA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mimecast Limited (MIME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at Bank of America’s 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 116,837 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Horrell Mgmt accumulated 10,000 shares. 54,996 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 10.67M shares. Fincl Ser holds 1,517 shares. 61,000 were reported by Novare Mgmt Ltd Co. Northern Tru holds 0% or 159,449 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 33,000 shares. 28,841 are held by Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Ltd Co. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware owns 48,078 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 16,047 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 2,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Osi Etf Tr stake by 11,940 shares to 28,329 valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Chubb Limited (Call) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 362,400 shares. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (Call) (NYSE:DPLO) was raised too.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. for 3.31 million shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 604,159 shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 3.57% invested in the company for 232,975 shares. The Washington-based Tieton Capital Management Llc has invested 2.9% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.85 million shares.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $29.85M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 329,671 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers — MYGN; 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89